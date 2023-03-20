Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.81

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVKEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

(Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.