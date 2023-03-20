SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $589.38 million and $255.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00032397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00201183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.77 or 0.99924829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002335 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.51566416 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $267,035,299.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

