Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 6.9%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 176,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 609,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

