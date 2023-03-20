Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,835.02

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $2,835.02 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00165382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00075177 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00042191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00052242 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003629 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00523166 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,180.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

