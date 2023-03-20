Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 135,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $133.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $10,104,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

