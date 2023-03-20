Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.84 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00017101 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $46.15 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

