Safe Price Hits $12.20 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Safe has a market capitalization of $254.18 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00043358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00156948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00071744 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003582 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.15490068 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.