RVW Wealth LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $304.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,550,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,258,137. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.28.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

