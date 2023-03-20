RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126,816 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63,133 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 433,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 387,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

LRGF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,090. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.