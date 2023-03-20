RVW Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,533,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,617,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,734,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $36.81. 15,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

