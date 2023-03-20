RVW Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 819.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. 55,225 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.