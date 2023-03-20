RVW Wealth LLC Has $344,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.91. 2,078,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,145. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

