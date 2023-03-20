RVW Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 2,607,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after buying an additional 774,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 83,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $125.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

