RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

