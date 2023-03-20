RVW Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 393.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 154.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 95,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Silver stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 436,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,154. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

