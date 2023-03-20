RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $28,018.74 or 0.99939301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $98.74 million and $38,537.30 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,035.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00300378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00549850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00485675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003543 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,524 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

