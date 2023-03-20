Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy comprises about 0.8% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

