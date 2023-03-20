Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
RVP stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.