Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 4th Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,641. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

