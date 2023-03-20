QUINT One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $2.23 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

