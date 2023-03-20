Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given New GBX 76 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 76 ($0.93) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Quilter from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.33.

QUILF stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

