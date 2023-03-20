QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $444.58 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00198121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.59 or 0.99981349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0016213 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,027.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

