PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $74.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.51. 681,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

