Pundi X (New) Achieves Market Cap of $130.73 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $130.73 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.47227236 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,245,882.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

