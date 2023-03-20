Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 202,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,209. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $15,922,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $5,058,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.