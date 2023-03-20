Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PLX stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.47.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
