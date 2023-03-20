Prom (PROM) Price Tops $5.08 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00018264 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $92.71 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00197914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,796.31 or 0.99938321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.14181755 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,422,082.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.