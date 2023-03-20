Populous Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $232,535.61 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

