Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Gap Up to $50.85

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.85, but opened at $52.58. Popular shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 73,165 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.