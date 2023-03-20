Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Gap Up to $50.85

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.85, but opened at $52.58. Popular shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 73,165 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.
Popular Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
