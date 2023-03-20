Polkadot Price Hits $6.21 (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00022214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $5.62 billion and $219.84 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,294,375,343 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

