Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 107,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

