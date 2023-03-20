Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1384627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 7.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $971.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Labs PBC (PL)
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.