Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1384627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $971.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Read More

