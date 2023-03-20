Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $2.78 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

