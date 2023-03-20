Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.05 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,859 shares of company stock worth $7,732,014. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

