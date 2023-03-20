Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) CFO Acquires $13,980.00 in Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Bowers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 343,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,303.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

PDM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. 2,378,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,951. The stock has a market cap of $874.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,159,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

