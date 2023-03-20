Persistence (XPRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $794,690.56

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $53.47 million and approximately $794,690.56 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00354331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.55 or 0.25754020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 164,525,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,246,200 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).

The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.

The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.

Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.

Read the official announcement [here](https://medium.com/persistence-blog/pos-token-holders-prepare-yourselves-for-persistence-stakedrop-the-grand-unveiling-d5f6ca6ddc40).

*Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/persistence) (total supply)*”

Persistence Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.