Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 231,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,174. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.54%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

