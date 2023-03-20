Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 98 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Target were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.33. 268,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,716. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

