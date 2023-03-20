Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

