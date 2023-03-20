Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $154.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.04. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.