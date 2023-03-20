Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.30. 182,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,462. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average is $262.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

