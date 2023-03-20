Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.90. 78,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.