Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

