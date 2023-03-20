Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.3 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.89. 329,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,028. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $299.96.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 341,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

