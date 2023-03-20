PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Down 4.4%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.66. 432,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,355,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $2,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,403,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $535,371.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,278,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,403,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,064,972 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

