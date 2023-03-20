Oxen Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $8.20 million and $307,760.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,848.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00300589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00076049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00555862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00490172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,346,182 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

