OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Trading Up 10.5%

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.34 and last traded at $100.73. Approximately 44,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 85,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

