OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Trading Up 10.5%

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.34 and last traded at $100.73. Approximately 44,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 85,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
OSI Systems Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems
In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of OSI Systems
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.