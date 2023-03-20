Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 53,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

About Orion Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

