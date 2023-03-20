Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 53,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Group (ORN)
