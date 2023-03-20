Orbler (ORBR) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $761.72 million and approximately $9,662.01 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00013469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00352613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.34 or 0.25844835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.