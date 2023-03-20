Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lowered by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $85.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

